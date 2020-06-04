Russia reports 8831 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day reached 8,831, and over the past 20 days the number of daily cases did not exceed 10,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, June 4, TASS reports.

The daily growth rate has remained at a record low of 2% like the day earlier.

A total of 441,108 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Russia.

Currently, there are 231,101 active cases in the country.