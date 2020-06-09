Armenia reports 350 new Covid-19 cases, 352 recoveries
June 9, 2020 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 350 to reach 13675 on Tuesday, June 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 352 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
71405 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 4451 people have recovered, 217 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 74 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seeks permanent transfer to Roma Mkhitaryan moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in September and is enjoying his time there.
"Chernobyl" director will helm HBO's "The Last of Us" pilot Renck has signed on to direct the pilot of the series in addition to executive producing.
Karabakh reports five new coronavirus infections Health authorities said that one of the new confirmed cases had just arrived from Russia.
Half of people in Italy's Covid-19 hotspot test positive for antibodies More than half the population of the northern city of Bergamo have Covid-19 antibodies.