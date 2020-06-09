Armenia reports 350 new Covid-19 cases, 352 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 350 to reach 13675 on Tuesday, June 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 352 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died of other causes.

71405 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 4451 people have recovered, 217 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 74 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.