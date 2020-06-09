"Chernobyl" director will helm HBO's "The Last of Us" pilot

PanARMENIAN.Net - After the success of “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck and Craig Mazin are reuniting on HBO’s planned series adaptation of the hit video game “The Last of Us”, Variety reports.

Renck has signed on to direct the pilot of the series in addition to executive producing. Mazin is co-writing and executive producing the series along with the game’s writer and executive director, Neil Druckman. Renck previously directed all five episodes of “Chernobyl,” which Mazin created.

Renck picked up the Emmy Award for best directing for a limited series for his work on “Chernobyl,” as well as one for best limited series as a co-executive producer. His other directing credits include shows like “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Vikings,” “Bates Motel,” and “Bloodline.”

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsay, and Sloane Offer.

“The Last of Us,” a Playstation game developed by game studio Naughty Dog, takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.