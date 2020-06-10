Brazil records more than 32,000 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil recorded 32,091 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, June 9, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 739,503, CNN reports citing the Brazilian Health Ministry.

This is the fourth day Brazil's Health Ministry has recorded more than 30,000 new cases in a 24-hour period since the outbreak started.

The ministry also reported 1,272 new Covid-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 38,406.

Brazil's new totals come after the Pan American Health Organization said Covid-19 "continues to spread aggressively" in Brazil, Peru and Chile in a news briefing Tuesday.

The Americas have reported more than 3.3 million cases of Covid-19 as of June 8 — more than any other region in the world, according to Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization.