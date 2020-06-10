Brazil records more than 32,000 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
June 10, 2020 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil recorded 32,091 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, June 9, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 739,503, CNN reports citing the Brazilian Health Ministry.
This is the fourth day Brazil's Health Ministry has recorded more than 30,000 new cases in a 24-hour period since the outbreak started.
The ministry also reported 1,272 new Covid-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 38,406.
Brazil's new totals come after the Pan American Health Organization said Covid-19 "continues to spread aggressively" in Brazil, Peru and Chile in a news briefing Tuesday.
The Americas have reported more than 3.3 million cases of Covid-19 as of June 8 — more than any other region in the world, according to Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia records largest improvement in Global Peace Index The 14th edition of the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics & Peace is out now.
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 14103 73156 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seeks permanent transfer to Roma Mkhitaryan moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in September and is enjoying his time there.
"Chernobyl" director will helm HBO's "The Last of Us" pilot Renck has signed on to direct the pilot of the series in addition to executive producing.