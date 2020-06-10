Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 14103

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 428 to reach 14103 on Wednesday, June 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 775 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died of other causes.

73156 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 5226 people have recovered, 227 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 77 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.