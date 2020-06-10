Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 14103
June 10, 2020 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 428 to reach 14103 on Wednesday, June 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 775 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
73156 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 5226 people have recovered, 227 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 77 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Coronavirus may have been in Wuhan in August: study The stud found a “steep increase” in vehicle counts starting in August 2019 and peaking in December 2019.
Africa's stolen artifacts up for sale at British auction houses Thousands of artifacts looted from African towns line European and British Museums and institutions.
Brazil records more than 32,000 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours This is the fourth day Brazil's Health Ministry has recorded more than 30,000 new cases in a day.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seeks permanent transfer to Roma Mkhitaryan moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in September and is enjoying his time there.