Lithuania sending medical team to Armenia to help in Covid-19 fight

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lithuania is sending a medical team and experts to Armenia to help the country combat the spread of Covid-19, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a tweet.

"Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends," Linkevicius wrote Wednesday, June 10.

"Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat #covid19."

"Together we will overcome all hardships," the Foreign Minister added in Armenian.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 428 to reach 14103 on Wednesday morning. So far, 5226 people have recovered, 227 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 77 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.