Lithuania sending medical team to Armenia to help in Covid-19 fight
June 10, 2020 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lithuania is sending a medical team and experts to Armenia to help the country combat the spread of Covid-19, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a tweet.
"Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends," Linkevicius wrote Wednesday, June 10.
"Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat #covid19."
"Together we will overcome all hardships," the Foreign Minister added in Armenian.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 428 to reach 14103 on Wednesday morning. So far, 5226 people have recovered, 227 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 77 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Nightclub dancers wear masks amid coronavirus outbreak While some of the most popular clubs are still closed, others work and adhere to anti-epidemic measures.
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent Covid-19 second waves The research suggests lockdowns alone will not stop the resurgence of the new coronavirus.
China, Singapore plan Covid-19 "travel bubble" The joint decision by China and Singapore to allow some travel also eases up on virus-related limits.
Infrastructures Minister vows national carrier in Armenia Suren Papikyan on June 10 weighed in on the problems facing the country’s civil aviation.