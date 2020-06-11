Armenia reports 566 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 566 to reach 14669 on Thursday, June 11 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 240 more people have recovered, 18 patients have died from Covid-19, while five others carrying the virus have died of other causes (23 deaths in total).

75389 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 5466 people have recovered, 245 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 82 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.