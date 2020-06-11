MeWe offers a more private alternative to Facebook
June 11, 2020 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new social media app created with the input of Sir Tim Berners-Lee (inventor of the World Wide Web) is looking to take on Facebook, Forbes says.
The creators of the ad-free platform claim users of Mark Zuckerberg's service are “fed up with Facebook and Twitter because of their political bias, election interference and privacy violations.”
The app, MeWe, calls itself the "Anti-Facebook" and offers the industry's first Privacy Bill of Rights offering members control of their data, newsfeeds and overall privacy on the platform. The app’s latest push for members comes on the heels of an op-ed in the New York Post by MeWe founder and CEO, Mark Weinstein: "Why social media censorship is worse than useless."
The MeWe Privacy Bill of Rights includes the following points:
– You own your personal information & content. It is explicitly not ours.
– You never receive targeted third-party advertisements or targeted third-party content. We think that's creepy.
– You have full control over your newsfeed and the order of how posts appear.
– We do not manipulate, filter, or change the order of your newsfeeds. Only you can do that.
– Permissions & privacy are your rights. You control them.
– You control who can access your content.
– You can opt out of our member directory to protect your privacy.
– We do not sell your personal information to anyone.
– Your face is your business. We do not use facial recognition technology.
– You have the right to delete your account and take your content with you at any time.
Top stories
Gurgen Khachatryan claimed that the "illegalities have been taking place in 2020."
The care reaction is slated to launch globally on Facebook’s app and website sometime next week.
The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Partner news
Latest news
European Parliament "deplores" new road linking Armenia and Karabakh The new road infrastructure is set to connect Kapan, in Armenia, with Hadrut, in Karabakh.
Fascinating funnel cloud spotted over Armenian town The spinning clouds that consist of water droplets and air become tornados only if they touch the land.
91-year-old woman beats coronavirus in Armenia Roza Martirosyan was receiving treatment at a healthcare facility in the province Ararat.
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass half a million The crisis center said the daily growth in COVID-19 cases was 1.8% and a day earlier it stood at 1.7%.