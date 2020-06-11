MeWe offers a more private alternative to Facebook

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new social media app created with the input of Sir Tim Berners-Lee (inventor of the World Wide Web) is looking to take on Facebook, Forbes says.

The creators of the ad-free platform claim users of Mark Zuckerberg's service are “fed up with Facebook and Twitter because of their political bias, election interference and privacy violations.”

The app, MeWe, calls itself the "Anti-Facebook" and offers the industry's first Privacy Bill of Rights offering members control of their data, newsfeeds and overall privacy on the platform. The app’s latest push for members comes on the heels of an op-ed in the New York Post by MeWe founder and CEO, Mark Weinstein: "Why social media censorship is worse than useless."

The MeWe Privacy Bill of Rights includes the following points:

– You own your personal information & content. It is explicitly not ours.

– You never receive targeted third-party advertisements or targeted third-party content. We think that's creepy.

– You have full control over your newsfeed and the order of how posts appear.

– We do not manipulate, filter, or change the order of your newsfeeds. Only you can do that.

– Permissions & privacy are your rights. You control them.

– You control who can access your content.

– You can opt out of our member directory to protect your privacy.

– We do not sell your personal information to anyone.

– Your face is your business. We do not use facial recognition technology.

– You have the right to delete your account and take your content with you at any time.