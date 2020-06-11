Armenia: 500 Covid-19 patients in serious or critical condition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, June 11 that 500 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious or critical condition.

The Health Minister said the situation in the country is tense but it should be kept manageable.

According to Torosyan, some three dozen patients are waiting to be hospitalized or taken to special coronavirus departments from various healthcare facilities as of Thursday morning.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 566 to reach 14669 on Thursday. So far, 5466 people have recovered, 245 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 82 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.