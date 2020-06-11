91-year-old woman beats coronavirus in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 91-year-old Armenian woman was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, June 11 after successfully defeating the coronavirus.

The woman identified as Roza Martirosyan was receiving treatment at a healthcare facility in the province of Ararat.

Upon leaving the hospital, the woman thanked the medical personnel for the quality care they provided her throughout her treatment.

In a conversation with Ararat governor Garik Sargsyan, Ms. Roza revealed that she has five children and 32 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She said she herself is a trained nurse and lauded the healthcare workers' dedication throughout the entire process of the coronavirus outbreak.