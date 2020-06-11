European Parliament "deplores" new road linking Armenia and Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Member of European Parliament Marina Kaljurand, Traian Băsescu and Željana Zovko have released a statement, declaring that they "very much deplore" the construction of a third highway connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

Kaljurand is the chair of the Delegation to the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee, the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee. Băsescu, meanwhile, is the European Parliament Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, while Željana is the European Parliament Standing Rapporteur for Azerbaijan.

The new road infrastructure is set to connect Kapan, in Armenia, with Hadrut, in Nagorno- Karabakh

"As a matter of principle, we support projects that foster regional cooperation, connectivity and people-to-people contacts in the Eastern Neighbourhood," the statement reads.

"That said, the decision to build this highway has been taken without the consent of the competent authorities of Azerbaijan –in violation of international law. In addition, it could symbolically entrench the illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and of its surrounding districts.

"Therefore, we very much deplore this initiative as it does not help to create conditions conducive to trust, peace and reconciliation.

"We reiterate our unwavering support to the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and their 2009 Basic Principles. For this mediation to have a chance of success, we call on the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan to step up their commitment, in good faith, to the negotiation on the peaceful resolution of the conflict within the internationally recognised borders of Azerbaijan.”