Armenia launching research on Covid-19 antibodies

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has embarked on research on the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies, the country’s Health Ministry reveals.

The study aims to find out the prevalence of antibodies among healthcare professionals treating patients with Covid-19.

Both frontline workers and general practitioners overseeing the treatment of coronavirus patients will be included in the new research.

The next phase of the study is set to involve the public as well.

The government has extended the state of emergency for a third time until July 13. Armenians are now required to wear masks when leaving their homes and in public areas, inside cars when there are other people besides the driver, and in the street.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 16004, 6081 people have recovered, 264 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 91 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.