Armenia coronavirus cases now top 16,000
June 13, 2020 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 723 to reach 16,004 on Saturday, June 13 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 442 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while five others carrying the virus have died of other causes (11 deaths in total).

80,130 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 6,081 people have recovered, 264 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 91 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

