Karabakh reports 10 new Covid-19 cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Saturday, June 13 announced 10 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 78.

Health authorities said some of the new cases have been exposed to people carrying the virus, some of them have traveled to Armenia in recent days, while other were infected at a funeral service.

54 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 91 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.