95 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
June 13, 2020 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 95 ceasefire violations - as many as 900 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 7 to 13, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh troops remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Boris Johnson: Protests threat to Churchill statue shameful Johnson said the war-time leader remains a hero for saving the country from "fascist and racist tyranny".
Georgia reports wight new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours In total, the country has announced 851 Covid-19 cases, including 13 deaths and 702 recoveries.
Armenia coronavirus cases now top 16,000 80,130 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia launching research on Covid-19 antibodies The study aims to find out the prevalence of antibodies among healthcare professionals.