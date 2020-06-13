95 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 95 ceasefire violations - as many as 900 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 7 to 13, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.