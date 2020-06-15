Armenia Parliament set to strip lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity
June 15, 2020 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Prosecutor General of Armenia will go to the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 16 with the motion to strip lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity, opening him to prosecution on several charges, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan said in a Facebook post.
Security service officers conducted a search at his residence on Sunday for four hours. The man who is considered the wealthiest person in Armenia was then questioned for nine hours, with four criminal cases launched towards the end of the day.
According to the Security Service, a casino belonging to Tsarukyan has caused AMD 30 billion ($62 million) in damages to the state, while his party, Prosperous Armenia, handed out hundreds of millions of drams in election bribes in 2017.
Tsarukyan described the search of his house and the criminal cases initiated by the NSS as "blackmail and political persecution".
88 out of Armenia’s 132 lawmakers represent the My Step alliance whose leader is the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Beijing racing to track down 200,000 people amid new outbreak The city has reported 79 new coronavirus cases since last week, most of which are linked to a food market.
France won't take down statues, says Macron Similar protests have taken place across the world, and many authorities have removed controversial statues
Daily Beast: Armenian Cognac might be the booze world's best secret Food and travel writer Benjamin Kemper has unveiled an article about how the legacy of the Armenian brandy
Armenian Patriarch urges Christian space in Hagia Sophia The Patriarch said "may Hagia Sophia become a symbol of the peace of humanity in our era.”