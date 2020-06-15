Armenia reports 19 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 years
June 15, 2020 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 397 to reach 17,064 on Monday, June 15 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 62 more people have recovered, 16 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
83,600 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 6,276 people have recovered, 285 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 94 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Beijing racing to track down 200,000 people amid new outbreak The city has reported 79 new coronavirus cases since last week, most of which are linked to a food market.
France won't take down statues, says Macron Similar protests have taken place across the world, and many authorities have removed controversial statues
New political tensions boiling over in Armenia: What you need to know Recent events and several criminal cases involving Gagik Tsarukyan have intensified political tensions in Armenia.
Armenian Patriarch urges Christian space in Hagia Sophia The Patriarch said "may Hagia Sophia become a symbol of the peace of humanity in our era.”