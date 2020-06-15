Armenia reports 19 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 397 to reach 17,064 on Monday, June 15 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 62 more people have recovered, 16 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

83,600 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 6,276 people have recovered, 285 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 94 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.