Prosperous Armenia lawmaker says her office will be searched

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan from Prosperous Armenia party has revealed that the National Security Service will conduct a search at her office.

Zohrabyan said investigators called her early in the morning and announced their intention to search her office, demanding that the door be opened immediately.

"This is lawlessness and terror," the lawmaker said.

The development comes as the National Assembly is set to strip the head Prosperous Armenia party, Gagik Tsarukyan, of his parliamentary immunity.

Security service officers conducted a search at Tsarukyan's residence for four hours on Sunday. The man who is considered the wealthiest person in Armenia was then questioned for nine hours, with four criminal cases launched towards the end of the day.

According to the Security Service, a casino belonging to Tsarukyan has caused AMD 30 billion ($62 million) in damages to the state, while his party, Prosperous Armenia, handed out hundreds of millions of drams in election bribes in 2017.