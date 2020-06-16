Stephen King teases fans with "Friday the 13th" book idea
June 16, 2020 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Author Stephen King recently said he’s mulled writing a novel from the perspective of Jason Voorhees, the seemingly immortal slasher character from the “Friday the 13th” horror film franchise, New York Post reports.
“The best novel idea I never wrote (and probably never will) is I JASON,” King tweeted Sunday, June 14.
The “first-person narrative” would follow Voohees’ “hellish fate” of having to be killed at Camp Crystal Lake over and over again, only to be resurrected each time, King wrote.
The character was born in 1980, with director Sean S. Cunningham’s original “Friday the 13th” movie.
It was followed by 11 sequels, most recently a 2009 remake by the same name, starring Jared Padalecki and Derek Mears as Voohees.
That flick included part of Voohees’ origin story, but the 72-year-old novelist’s idea would be told exclusively from the iconic villain’s perspective.
King followed up that “Just thinking about the legal thicket one would have to go through to get permissions makes my head ache. And my heart, that too. But gosh, shouldn’t someone tell Jason’s side of the story?”
Still, the writer added that “Blumhouse could do it as a movie,” referring to the production company behind horror films like “Paranormal Activity,” “The Purge” and “Halloween.”
The pitch has already gained some online support, with comedian Patton Oswalt tweeting: “I want this novel RIGHT NOW.”
Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
