India says three soldiers killed in Ladakh 'face-off' with China
June 16, 2020 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Indian army personnel, including a commanding officer, have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said, according to Al Jazeera.
The incident on Monday, June 15 night follows weeks of rising tensions and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both sides in the region.
"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Indian army spokesman said in a statement.
"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," said the statement.
The incident is the first such confrontation between the two Asian giants since 1975 in which soldiers have died.
The Indian army said senior military officials from both sides were meeting to calm the situation.
Photo. AP
