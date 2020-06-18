English Premier League returns after 100 days off
June 18, 2020 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Premier League restart was engulfed in controversy on Wednesday, June 18 when goal-line technology made an unprecedented blunder after players took the knee to protest against racism at both matches, AFP reports.
The English top-flight was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and all 92 remaining games are being crammed into a six-week period.
The first match, between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, finished goalless and Manchester City won the later game against 10-man Arsenal 3-0.
Before kick-off, in front of a huge global audience, players and staff protested racial injustice for about 10 seconds in solidarity with worldwide demonstrations following the death of American George Floyd.
"In the first Premier League fixture of Project Restart both clubs hope that the act of 'taking a knee' will send a strong message of unity," the clubs said in a joint statement.
Manchester City and Arsenal players mirrored the protest before kick-off at the Etihad.
All players will wear the words "Black Lives Matter" (BLM) on the back of their shirts where names are normally printed for the first 12 matches of the restart.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Kobe Bryant pilot thought he was climbing rather than descending The helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.
Denialism has no future, Armenia tells Turkey Turkey's justification of the Armenian Genocide and insulting its victims are nothing new, a spokeswoman said.
Twitter introduces voice tweets Creating a voice tweet is similar to regular tweeting, but users tap a new icon with wavelengths on it to record.
Karabakh reports three new coronavirus infections 56 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 94 others are quarantined.