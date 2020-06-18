Armenia: 444 Covid-19 patients in serious, 139 in critical condition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, June 18 that 444 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 139 are in critical condition.

Torosyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that 39 patients are placed on ventilators, while 143 people who have contracted the virus need to be hospitalized.

According to the Health Minister, Covid-19 cases grow faster in the country than the number of hospital beds available.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, meanwhile, that the infection rate won't slow down unless people follow anti-epidemic rules.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 665 to reach 18,698 on Thursday, June 18 morning. So far, 7,560 people have recovered, 309 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 101 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.