Armenia ex-President will be released on $4m bail

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan will be released from prison on AMD 2 billion ($4.1 million) bail.

A judge in Yerevan made the decision on Thursday, June 18.

Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering. The first case is related to the crackdown on peaceful protesters marching against the results of the presidential election in March 2008.

At the time, ten people were killed in clashes between protesters and the police, about 200 were injured. At the end of August 2018, the court released Kocharyan on bail but he was incarcerated again on December 7 of 2019.