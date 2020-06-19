Van Gogh-Gauguin letter describing brothel visits sells for €210,000
June 19, 2020 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A letter written by Vincent van Gogh and fellow artist Paul Gauguin describing visits to brothels and discussing the future of art has been sold at auction for €210,600 ($343,500), Reuters reports.
The letter was bought in Paris by the Vincent van Gogh Foundation which will display it in its museum in Amsterdam.
The artists wrote the letter to French painter Emile Bernard in late 1888 during their stay in the French city of Arles, where the foundation also has a museum.
The letter, written a week after Frenchman Gauguin joined Van Gogh at the Dutchman's house in Arles, tells Bernard of their discussions on art and their work.
"Now something that will interest you — we've made some excursions in the brothels, and it's likely that we'll eventually go there often to work," the letter says.
"At the moment Gauguin has a canvas in progress of the same night cafe that I also painted, but with figures seen in the brothels. It promises to become a beautiful thing."
Top stories
Penderecki was known for his film scores, including for William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist”, Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”.
The festival made the news public on March 19, saying that “several options are considered in order to preserve its running”
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Partner news
Latest news
Brazil nearing 1 million coronavirus cases The health ministry reported another 22,765 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 978,142.
China reports 32 new coronavirus cases Another five asymptomatic Covid-19 patients were reported compared with eight a day earlier.
Armenia: Coronavirus cases grow by 459 in past 24 hours 91,943 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Bill Gates’ investment firm bets on lab-produced breast milk Biomilq has just earned the backing of the world’s top investors, raising $3.5 million in Series A funding.