Armenia parliament speaker slams MEPs' biased statement
June 20, 2020 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, after a pro-Azerbaijani statement was issued by three delegates of the European Parliament.
In the statement released earlier in June, Members of European Parliament Marina Kaljurand, Traian Băsescu and Željana Zovko declared that they "very much deplore" the construction of a third highway connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. The new road infrastructure is set to connect Kapan, in Armenia, with Hadrut, in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
Mirzoyan said the statement is especially unacceptable given that the President and the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan are threatening to start a new war.
"Such statements by EU lawmakers can be used by the anti-democratic and militaristic officials of Azerbaijan as an endorsement to use military force and aggression against the people of Artsakh," Mirzoyan said.
"We are concerned about the attitude of Băsescu, a co-rapporteur on Armenia, who is known for his close ties with the Azerbaijani regime and has in the past made conflicting statements about the Armenians living in Romania.
"This suggests that Traian Băsescu has been unable to give up his previous relationships and have a conscientious and inclusive approach to his current role."
