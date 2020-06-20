Eskimo Pies to drop name over racial insensitivity
June 20, 2020 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat, the company said Friday — becoming the latest organization to overhaul the marketing of a product with a racially tinged moniker in recent weeks, New York Post reports.
The owner of the Eskimo Pie, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement they had been considering renaming the chocolate-covered ice cream bar and popsicle for some time.
“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” the company’s head of marketing said in a statement.
“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values,” the company added.
Along with the name change, the company will alter the treat’s marketing scheme, which traditionally featured a young boy dressed as an Eskimo in a snowy environment.
The move comes after brands such as Aunt Jemima’s syrup and Uncle Ben’s rice have said they will would overhaul their controversial imaging amid online criticism.
Cream of Wheat, which features a black chef as their mascot, said Thursday they would review their marketing strategy.
