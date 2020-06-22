Coronavirus: Italy records lowest increase in deaths since early March

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy has recorded its lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since March 2, CNN reported the country’s Civil Protection Agency as saying on Sunday, June 21.

The agency said on Sunday it had registered 24 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Italy now has 238,499 cases and 34,634 deaths due to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Of the total case count, close to 21,000 are still active cases.