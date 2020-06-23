You can sign up to beta-test Elon Musk's Starlink internet in summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Beta-testing for Elon Musk‘s Starlink internet is slated to arrive this summer and users can now sign up with their email address and zip code on its official website, HYPEBEAST reports.

The SpaceX program aims to allow access to the Internet from virtually anywhere on earth and poor regions with no internet, slow connectivity or generally have expensive services can benefit from the commercial program.

As of now, the startup launched 500 satellites into earth’s orbit this year, with the goal of providing Internet access to most of the world by 2021. In a Tweet, Musk said that Seattle and Germany would be the first to regions to get to trials with an official commercial launch in North America already in the works for late this year.

In the return email after signing up, the message says: "If you provided us with your zip code, you will be notified via email if beta testing opportunities become available in your area. In the meantime, we will continue to share with you updates about general service availability and upcoming Starlink launches."

In detail, the company is promising one gigabit per second, at a latency of around 30 milliseconds. Comparatively, the average broadband speed in the UK is 64 megabits per second.