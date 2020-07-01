Armenia says Azerbaijan's warmongering is unacceptable
July 1, 2020 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Tuesday, June 30 that Azerbaijan's warmongering and unconstructive statements are unacceptable.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov held a video conference with the participation and mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, Andrew Schoffer of the U.S.) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
During the video conference, the sides discussed the situation around the peace process amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, Mnatsakanyan stressed the unacceptability of Azerbaijan's warmongering and unconstructive statements, noting that they undermine the environment of the peace process and hinder the implementation of the commitment to prepare the populations for peace.
At the same time, Mnatsakanyan said it is necessary to consistently ensure the comprehensive security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), including through free and safe movement.
In the course of the meeting, the possibilities of face-to-face meetings and the co-chairs’ visit to the region were discussed. At the same time, the parties expressed their readiness to continue virtual contacts next month.
