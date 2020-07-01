Karabakh reports one new coronavirus infection

July 1, 2020 - 12:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, July 1 announced one new coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 119.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patient have been identified and isolated.

101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 58 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.

