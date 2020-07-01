819 members invited to the Oscars to diversify the Academy
July 1, 2020 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the Hollywood figures invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, as the Oscars voting body continues its push to diversify, The Guardian reports.
The Academy announced it had invited 819 new members on Tuesday, June 30, including Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington and Constance Wu. The new class of invitees is 36% people of color and 45% women. Those who accept will have voting privileges at this year’s Oscars.
The massive 2020 list comes as the Oscars responds to renewed calls for increased diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. Earlier this month, the Academy announced it would permanently expand its Best Picture category to 10 films, with the hope that more diverse films will receive nominations as a result.
The Academy is compromised of more than 8,000 voting members, and 2,000 new members have been added in the past three years. While still predominantly white and male, a 2018 study found that the new additions did increase diversity, with people of color making up 16% of members in 2018, up from 8% in 2015.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan: Armenia death rate grew by 30% in June y/y The PM reminded that the number of deaths in the first five months of 2020 was lower against the same period last year.
UK makes citizenship offer to Hong Kong residents 350,000 UK passport holders, and 2.6 million others eligible, will be able to come to the UK for five years.
U.S. buys up world stock of Covid-19 drug remdesivir The U.S. has already shown that it is prepared to outbid all other countries to secure the medical supplies it needs.
Auschwitz reopens to visitors after a coronavirus pause Closed during the pandemic, the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau reopens July 1.