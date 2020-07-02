Armenia reports 593 new coronavirus cases, 473 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 593 to reach 26,658 on Thursday, July 2 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 473 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

115,765 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 15,036 people have recovered, 459 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 153 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.