Viva-MTS sums up 15 years of activity in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's leading telecommunications operator, Viva-MTS, has summed up its activity in the last 15 years.

Viva-MTS has gone through a challenging path, making its mobile network available to the 99.8% of the population. The achievements are especially tangible in the field of innovative technologies. Viva-MTS was the first in Armenia to launch both the third generation (3G) nationwide network and the fourth generation (4G) network in 2010, pushing Armenia into the list of ten countries with 4G network. This was a significant step for positioning the country on the worldwide technological map, thus, strengthening and enhancing the country's image internationally. As a leader in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), Viva-MTS also implements programs aimed at the development of the ICT sector, including the development of startup companies in Armenia.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has a special place in Viva-MTS mission. Over the past 15 years, the Company has invested about AMD29 billion in various areas of public life. Within the framework of the CSR programs, the Company also uses innovative solutions, particularly, installing modern and cost-effective lighting and heating systems that are powered by alternative energy in regions, including borderland communities.

Entering the market in 2005, Viva-MTS radically changed the situation that had existed for years: monopoly in the field of mobile communications in Armenia disappeared and the network became fully available. A healthy competitive environment was ensured and the subscriber was given freedom of choice. Postpaid and prepaid cards were issued, as well as corporate solutions were provided for large, medium and small enterprises. People got the opportunity to communicate freely at affordable prices. Base transceiver stations have been set up in the most remote and sparsely populated villages, in areas with difficult terrain, with this, the Company often ignored the business principle of return on investment.

Today Viva-MTS has more than 2 million subscribers. According to General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the company is still very young but very promising.

“Having well-established brands is extremely important in the 21st century. Along with the achievements of culture and art, the civilized world today appreciates the economic value created by nations, and Viva-MTS is truly one of those values,” Yirikian said.

Viva-MTS, which maintains about 59% of the mobile communication market in the face of fierce competition, has a unique model of strategic development. The Company is currently in the process of a digital transformation from a telecommunications operator to a company offering digital services, the scope of which is much more than just telecommunications services. It is in line with global trends, as well as the growing needs and expectations of customers. Accordingly, today Viva-MTS offers a number of entertainment and educational mobile applications, e-wallet, mobile TV, cloud services, useful solutions for effective business and finance management, etc.