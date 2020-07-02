U․S․ saw biggest single-day jump in new Covid-19 cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday, July 1, with 50,203 new infections reported, according to Johns Hopkins University, CNN reports.

There are at least 2,685,806 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the university.

Wednesday’s total eclipses the previous high of new U.S. cases reached on June 26, when 45,255 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins data.