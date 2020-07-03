"Westworld" creators developing "Fallout" TV series for Amazon
July 3, 2020 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Fallout,” the post-apocalyptic video game franchise published by Bethesda Softworks, is being turned into a TV series by Kilter Films, the production company of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, TechCrunch reports.
The series, which began in 1997, takes place in an alternate future with a retro tone, after a nuclear war has turned most of the world into a wasteland. The games have continued in the two decades since, most recently with the release of “Fallout 76.”
The show — currently in development, with a series commitment from Amazon Studios — is part of Nolan and Joy’s overall deal with streaming service, which they signed last year for a reported $150 million.
The husband-and-wife team is best known for creating HBO’s new version of “Westworld” (based on a Michael Crichton film from the 1970s). They’re also working on an adaptation of William Gibson’s novel “The Peripheral.”
“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Nolan and Joy said in a statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
"Racist fish": Copenhagen's Little Mermaid vandalized Visited by a million tourists, the statue was created as a tribute to the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen.
Macron taps Jean Castex to be France’s new PM Castex is associated with the conservative Republican party, as opposed to Macron’s centrist leanings.
Yuval Noah Harari “Sapiens" translated into Armenian "Sapiens" has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold 12 million copies.
Karabakh reports four new coronavirus infections 101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 85 others are quarantined.