French-Armenian Anouch Toranian elected Deputy Mayor of Paris
July 4, 2020 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French-Armenian Anouch Toranian has been elected Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of community life, citizen participation and public debate.
Toranian has thus become the first elected representative of Armenian descent to a post of this level of responsibility in the French capital.
At 28 years of age, she is the youngest on Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo's list and was a candidate in the city's 15th arrondissement (administrative districts), 20 Minutes reports.
Hidalgo, meanwhile, swept back into power as mayor of Paris on June 28 night following the delayed second round of municipal elections.
It was reported earlier that French-Armenian eco-activist Jeanne Barseghian from the Europe Ecologie Les Verts party (EELV) has become the mayor of the French city of Strasbourg with 42.5% of the vote.
