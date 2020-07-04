Armenia reports 580 new coronavirus cases, 451 recoveries
July 4, 2020 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 580 to reach 27900 on Saturday, July 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 451 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes.
120,245 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 15,935 people have recovered, 477 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 157 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine could meet mid-August target Bharat Biotech International Ltd. has received the regulatory nod to start human clinical trials for its shot․
Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises Iran has been battling the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases hitting 237,878.
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen in England Businesses reopening on Saturday, July 4 must observe strict social distancing rules.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.