Armenia reports 580 new coronavirus cases, 451 recoveries

Armenia reports 580 new coronavirus cases, 451 recoveries
July 4, 2020 - 11:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 580 to reach 27900 on Saturday, July 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 451 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes.

120,245 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 15,935 people have recovered, 477 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 157 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"
Armenia reports 322 new coronavirus cases, 293 recoveries
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Viva-MTS, FPWC carry on with energy projects in Armenia's provinces
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine could meet mid-August target Bharat Biotech International Ltd. has received the regulatory nod to start human clinical trials for its shot․
Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises Iran has been battling the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases hitting 237,878.
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen in England Businesses reopening on Saturday, July 4 must observe strict social distancing rules.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.