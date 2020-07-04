Armenia reports 580 new coronavirus cases, 451 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 580 to reach 27900 on Saturday, July 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 451 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes.

120,245 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 15,935 people have recovered, 477 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 157 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.