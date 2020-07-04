200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 200 ceasefire violations - as many as 2000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 28 to July 4, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.