200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

July 4, 2020 - 14:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 200 ceasefire violations - as many as 2000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 28 to July 4, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

