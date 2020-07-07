White House press secretary refers to Armenian Genocide
July 7, 2020 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referenced the Armenian Genocide during Monday, July 6's press briefing, in a move that goes against the U.S. government's official stance, Business Insider reports.
McEnany referenced an "Armenian Genocide memorial" as she cited monuments and memorials that have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.
A sculpture honoring victims of the Armenian genocide was vandalized in Denver in May.
"There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized," McEnany said.
A State Department spokesperson referred Insider to the White House when asked whether the US now formally recognizes the Armenian Genocide.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider regarding whether the administration now recognizes the mass killings of Armenians during World War I as genocide.
Despite the stance of the White House on the matter, the House of Representatives on October 29, 2019 passed a resolution recognizing the 1915 Ottoman annihilation of Armenians as Genocide. On December 12, the Senate unanimously adopted a similar resolution.
