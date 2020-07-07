White House press secretary refers to Armenian Genocide

White House press secretary refers to Armenian Genocide
July 7, 2020 - 10:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referenced the Armenian Genocide during Monday, July 6's press briefing, in a move that goes against the U.S. government's official stance, Business Insider reports.

McEnany referenced an "Armenian Genocide memorial" as she cited monuments and memorials that have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.

A sculpture honoring victims of the Armenian genocide was vandalized in Denver in May.

"There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized," McEnany said.

A State Department spokesperson referred Insider to the White House when asked whether the US now formally recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider regarding whether the administration now recognizes the mass killings of Armenians during World War I as genocide.

Despite the stance of the White House on the matter, the House of Representatives on October 29, 2019 passed a resolution recognizing the 1915 Ottoman annihilation of Armenians as Genocide. On December 12, the Senate unanimously adopted a similar resolution.

 Top stories
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
Lavrov hints gas price for Armenia linked to criminal case against rail firm
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
FBI doc warns conspiracy theories are a new domestic terrorism threat The FBI intelligence bulletin describes “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” as a growing threat.
Johnny Depp libel trial set to begin in London The legal drama, scheduled to run for three weeks, is being spaced out across five courts.
Armenia coronavirus infections, death toll continue to rise 125,088 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Wuhan residents told to stay indoors again after record rainfall The heavy rain is the latest disaster to strike China, where people are only recovering from the outbreak.