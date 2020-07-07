Armenia coronavirus infections, death toll continue to rise

Armenia coronavirus infections, death toll continue to rise
July 7, 2020 - 10:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 349 to reach 29,285 on Tuesday, July 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 605 more people have recovered, 12 patients have died from Covid-19, while five person carrying the virus have died from other causes.

125,088 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 16,907 people have recovered, 503 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 164 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"
Armenia reports 322 new coronavirus cases, 293 recoveries
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Viva-MTS, FPWC carry on with energy projects in Armenia's provinces
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
FBI doc warns conspiracy theories are a new domestic terrorism threat The FBI intelligence bulletin describes “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” as a growing threat.
Johnny Depp libel trial set to begin in London The legal drama, scheduled to run for three weeks, is being spaced out across five courts.
Kim Kardashian West urges donations for small businesses in Armenia Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has urged her social media followers to donate funds
White House press secretary refers to Armenian Genocide McEnany cited monuments and memorials that have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests.