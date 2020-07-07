Armenia coronavirus infections, death toll continue to rise

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 349 to reach 29,285 on Tuesday, July 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 605 more people have recovered, 12 patients have died from Covid-19, while five person carrying the virus have died from other causes.

125,088 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 16,907 people have recovered, 503 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 164 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.