Armenia: Covid-19 cases surge by 535 as 18 more die

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 535 to reach 29,820 on Wednesday, July 8 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 520 more people have recovered, while 18 patients have died from Covid-19.

127,171 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 17,427 people have recovered, 521 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 164 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.