Armenia responds to Aliyev's claims about Karabakh settlement
July 8, 2020 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister's spokesperson, Mane Gevorgyan, has responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s comments about the "meaningless" efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs, aimed at reaching a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
In an interview broadcast on Azerbaijani television Monday, July 6, Aliyev challenged the Minsk Group’s position that there cannot be a military solution to the Karabakh conflict. He then invoked the United Nations charter saying nations have the right to defend themselves.
Gevorgyan said the matter cannot be settled unless Azerbaijan recognizes the rights of the people of Artsakh (Karabakh), including the participation of Armenians of Artsakh in negotiations.
“Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan has proposed a clear formula for making the negotiations productive. Any solution to the conflict should be acceptable for the people of Armenia, the people of Artsakh and the people of Azerbaijan. This formula is accepted by the international community, but not by Mr. Aliyev, who claims that the settlement must be accepted only by the people of Azerbaijan,” Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 7.
“And why does he regularly claim that the Karabakh issue has a military solution? Our response remains the same: if the issue has a military solution, the citizens of Artsakh have solved it long ago."
