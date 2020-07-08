Karabakh reports five new coronavirus infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, July 8 announced five new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 141.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

112 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 91 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.