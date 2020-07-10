Armenia reports 557 coronavirus cases, 709 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 557 to reach 30,903 on Friday, July 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 709 more people have recovered, 11 patients have died from Covid-19, while seven others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

131,216 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 18,709 people have recovered, 546 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 177 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.