Armenia reports 557 coronavirus cases, 709 recoveries
July 10, 2020 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 557 to reach 30,903 on Friday, July 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 709 more people have recovered, 11 patients have died from Covid-19, while seven others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
131,216 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 18,709 people have recovered, 546 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 177 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
Colorado Governor signs Genocide education bill into law The law mandates the teaching of the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust, among other cases of genocide.
Italy bans Armenian citizens' entry due to coronavirus fears The ban affects anyone who has stayed in or travelled through these countries in the last 14 days.
WHO: Health effects of Covid-19 go far beyond the virus The pandemic is affecting areas such as vaccinations for children, medication for diseases, world hunger.
Police search for Seoul mayor after his daughter reports him missing Mr. Park, 64, canceled his official schedule for Thursday and called in sick to City Hall.