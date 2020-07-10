Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 146

July 10, 2020 - 12:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, July 10 announced four new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 146.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

116 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 77 others are quarantined.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Artsakh.

