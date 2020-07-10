Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed one-match suspension
July 10, 2020 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Brescia on Saturday, July 10, Football Italia reports.
Mkhitaryan was booked for a Yellow card at a Serie A match against Parma, during which the Armenia international both scored a goal and provided and assist.
Despite a number of injuries he suffered this season, Mkhitaryan’s goal and assist took him to eight league goals and four assists in 18 games.
Roma currently sit fifth in Serie A, seven points behind Napoli in fourth.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he wants to enjoy every minute of playing football.
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
