Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed one-match suspension

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Brescia on Saturday, July 10, Football Italia reports.

Mkhitaryan was booked for a Yellow card at a Serie A match against Parma, during which the Armenia international both scored a goal and provided and assist.

Despite a number of injuries he suffered this season, Mkhitaryan’s goal and assist took him to eight league goals and four assists in 18 games.

Roma currently sit fifth in Serie A, seven points behind Napoli in fourth.