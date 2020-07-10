Trump on Kanye's presidential run: "He is always going to be for us"
July 10, 2020 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump brushed off the news of rapper Kanye West’s presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no longer supports the president, The Hill says.
“He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, referring to West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.
Trump brushed off comments that West made earlier this week, telling Forbes that he is “taking the red hat off," referring to Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” campaign baseball caps.
Trump did not, however, criticize West in his interview with Hannity and maintained that he thinks West will support him in his reelection bid.
“[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well,” Trump said. “At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”
West tweeted last week that he would be running for president in November’s election, despite having missed the filing deadline to get on the ballot in most states.
