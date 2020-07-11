150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
July 11, 2020 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - as many as 2000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from July 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh troops remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
