150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - as many as 2000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from July 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.