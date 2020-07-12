Azerbaijan opens artillery fire against Armenia, reports casualties

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Azerbaijani soldiers riding an UAZ vehicle attempted to cross the border to Armenia on Sunday, July 12, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

After the Armenian side fired warning shots, the Azerbaijani servicemen abandoned the car and returned to their position.

A little more than an hour later, Stepanyan said, the Azerbaijani troops launched a second attempt to cross the border, this time using artillery fire.

Stepanyan said the Azerbaijani soldiers were thwarted back to their positions, with no casualties reported on the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, reported two deaths and five injuries in “fighting” near the province of Tavush.