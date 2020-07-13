Armenian forces will respond to Azerbaijani provocations "as needed"
July 13, 2020 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has instructed the Armenian Armed Forces to respond to Azerbaijan's provocations as needed, even "taking new favorable positions."
Tonoyan spoke to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, over the phone and revealed that the Armenian Army personnel and the command staff have been ordered to maintain restraint for now.
Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijani army shells Armenian village with grenade launchers Seven 82-mm and three 120-mm shells landed in the Armenian border village of Chinari.
Three Armenian troops wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting A spokesperson said the soldiers have received slight shrapnel wounds, their lives are not in danger.
CSTO postpones meeting on Armenia-Azerbaijan border escalation The meeting was initiated by Stanislav Zas and has now been postponed due to consultations between parties․
By attacking Armenia, Azerbaijan disregards UN call for ceasefire António Guterres had made a call to silence the guns and stand united against the global threat of Covid-19․